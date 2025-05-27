Capitol Park Museum’s newest program promises summer fun for everyone | By Bre Pizzolato -

Keep the Summer slide at bay this year with fun and interactive activities for kids ages 5-15 at the Capitol Park Museum’s first summer programming series, “Summer at the Museum.”

From May 28 to August 8, the Capitol Park Museum will offer interactive and family-friendly activities focused on STEM, arts and crafts, music and more each weekday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“This is an exciting moment for the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum,” Griffin Landry, Friends of the Capitol Park Museum president, said in a statement. “We’re proud to launch our first-ever summer series that invites the community to explore, create and connect in a space where history comes alive. It’s a step forward in building consistent, enriching programming for Baton Rouge families.”

Admission to Summer at the Museum is free and open to the public.

To see the full schedule with weekly updates, visit the Capitol Park Museum’s website or follow on Instagram. To volunteer, partner, or sponsor a program day, email [email protected].