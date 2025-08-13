Author George Graham’s new novel, ‘Marsh Island Memories,’ is a tale of Louisiana love | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Known for sharing Cajun classics in the kitchen, Acadiana Table and Fresh From Louisiana author George Graham brings that same southern charm to the pages of his debut novel, Marsh Island Memories.

The renowned cookbook author and Louisiana native tells a captivating tale of legacy, compassion and do-overs. The story follows Kaitlyn Marsh, a girl who fled her small hometown for the big city of Manhattan. In her world, where she holds both Patek Philippe watches and the flocking of egrets equally on her mind, a threat to the roots she still holds close draws her back to the bayou.

Graham sets his storytelling against the lyrical backdrop of South Louisiana. He fills it with nods to Cajun culture that make local readers feel the power of the place we call home, just as much as Kaitlyn does. From the mention of foods to Cajun-French expressions, the story is easy to connect to. And for non-local readers, don’t worry, the book features a Cajun-French glossary that offers an inviting glimpse into our culture.

If you’ve ever tried to show a non-native the beauty of our uniquely rich culture, you’ll recognize the moment Graham captures when Kaitlyn brings a friend from the city to Acadiana. In a pivotal moment for any first-timer at a crawfish boil, Graham artfully expresses these experiences with a simple exchange, writing, “Suck, peel, eat, repeat? Exactly.”

Marsh Island Memories isn’t just a story about going home. It’s a reminder of the things that make home so special.

Although it’s a work of fiction, Graham shares his deep appreciation for the Pelican State in every line. Known for celebrating the region through recipes, he brings that same affection and detail to the characters and setting of his debut novel. He lets every page reflect his deep-rooted connection to the culture, proving narration can share the soul of southern Louisiana just as powerfully as a pot of gumbo.

Marsh Island Memories is now available in print and eBook formats on Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble. Learn more about the novel here.