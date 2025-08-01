Tailgate like a pro with these recipes that build on the basics | By Brandy Gordon -

Tailgating is my favorite part of football season. Actually, I may not even show up to the game unless a tailgate is involved.

As I prepare for the upcoming season, I think of it as an opportunity to combine all of my favorite foods and drinks into one big party. A party where you can graze on appetizers and entrees all day without judgment. This has always been the case in my family.

We started with all of the tailgate essentials—grilled chicken, homemade sides and, of course, burgers. Somewhere along the way, I began to get creative with my contributions. I wanted to create food that was easy to eat on the go and still encompasses the tradition of tailgate foods. These Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls are the perfect example. Who doesn’t love a cheeseburger? And then take it a step further by wrapping it up in egg roll wrappers and frying it. You’re left with a crispy egg roll filled with seasoned ground beef, cheese and savory bacon. And don’t forget the sauce. These egg rolls pair perfectly with the semisweet burger dipping sauce.

While we’re bringing internationally inspired fare to the tailgate, I love to incorporate a Tex-Mex moment. These Chicken Sheet Pan Nachos are so easy to make and are sure to be a hit. I started with seasoned chicken breast strips that can be seared on the grill or even cooked in the air fryer. Cooking the chicken is the most labor-intensive part of the recipe. Once the chicken is done, simply layer the chips, meat and cheese, then heat it in the oven or on the grill until the cheese melts.

Now, on to the fun part. Customize the nachos with all of your favorite toppings. This is perfect because, in a tailgate setting, you can set up the toppings in separate bowls and allow guests to add the toppings they like.

The last and arguably most essential part of tailgating is a delicious, craft cocktail. I don’t need to remind you of the heat in South Louisiana during football season. So why not turn your cocktail into a popsicle or a slushy? These Strawberry Mint Margarita Popsicles/Slushies are the ultimate adult treat for any tailgate. The combination of a strawberry margarita paired with mint is so refreshing! And the fact that this drink is frozen will make it even more appealing to your guests.

I hope you enjoy these recipes this tailgate season as much as my family and I do!

Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls 1.5 lb. lean ground beef 6-7 slices cooked bacon, crumbled 1 Tbsp. garlic powder 1 Tbsp. onion powder 1 tsp. salt (adjust as needed) 1 Tbsp. black pepper 1 Tbsp. smoked paprika 1 pack egg roll wrappers (mine came with 20) 1 yellow onion, diced finely 2 cloves garlic, minced 2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce 2 Tbsp. ketchup 2 Tbsp. soy sauce 1 large egg plus 1 Tbsp. of water (for egg wash) Cooking oil (for frying) In a large skillet, on medium heat, cook ground beef. Break into crumbles as it cooks. Season ground beef with dry seasonings. Drain ground beef (if not using lean ground beef). Add meat back to skillet with diced onions. Sauté onions until translucent. Add minced garlic and cook another minute. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and ketchup. Cook together for another minute. Remove skillet from burner and stir in shredded cheeses. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and water for an egg wash. Place an egg roll wrapper on a clean surface, ensuring the corner of the wrapper is facing you. Spoon 2 Tbsp. of meat mixture onto bottom half of wrapper. Grab the corner facing you and roll wrapper upward and over filling. Fold right point to the left and left point to the right. It will look like an envelope. Brush some egg wash on edges of remaining exposed area (top point) of egg roll wrapper. Roll the bundle tightly toward the top point to seal it up. Set completed roll aside and repeat steps 10-14 until you have used remaining filling. Fill a deep fryer or a large pot with oil and heat. Once oil is hot, place egg rolls in small batches (without overcrowding). Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove from the oil and drain on paper towels or a rack. Makes 20 servings.

Hamburger Dipping Sauce ¾ cup mayonnaise 2 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish 2 Tbsp. ketchup 2 tsp. yellow mustard 1 to 2 tsp. lemon juice Onion powder, to taste Garlic powder, to taste Paprika, to taste 1 tsp. of salt Black pepper, to taste Combine ingredients in a medium bowl, stirring well to combine. Tip: Keep the dipping sauce on ice as it contains perishable ingredients.

Strawberry Mint Margarita Popsicles/Slushies 4 oz. of tequila reposado 10-12 strawberries 10-12 mint leaves 2 oz. lime juice 1 oz. orange liqueur 1 oz. agave nectar Note: I used two silicone ice pop molds. The dimensions were 3.36 x 5.51 x 5.23. Each mold makes four popsicles. In a large bowl, muddle 8 strawberries and 8 mint leaves together until strawberry juice releases and mint is fragrant. Strain juices into a large measuring cup, discarding muddled strawberries and mint. In a measuring cup, add tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur and agave nectar. Finely dice remaining strawberries and mint leaves, and add to measuring cup. Stir well. Pour cocktail into silicone ice pop molds. Place silicone ice pop molds into freezer overnight. Tip: Use fewer diced strawberries and mint leaves for a better freeze. Use more if you plan to enjoy as a slushy. Makes 8 popsicles or 2 slushy cocktails.

See more recipes by Brandy Gordon here. 01