From dips to a cheese ball, here’s what we’re whipping up for the Super Bowl

With the Saints out, Louisianans have switched from “Who Dat” to “Who Dey” this playoff season as we cheer on honorary local Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. And while this championship season might not be as sweet as LSU’s in 2019, we’re ready to revel in victory alongside our Ohio neighbors.

Because no celebration is complete without food, we rounded up a few of our favorite recipes from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard that scream Super Bowl Sunday. Read on for all the details and click the dish titles for even more recipes:

Hot Crab and Artichoke Dip

1 (12-oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

1 cup fresh lump crabmeat

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. Tabasco sauce

1 tsp. black pepper

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Paprika and chopped parsley for garnish (optional)

Chips or crostini

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix artichokes, cream cheese, mayonnaise, crabmeat, garlic, Tabasco and pepper. Pour into oven-proof casserole dish. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Turn oven to broil, on the lowest setting, and allow the top to lightly brown. Keep your eye on it—it only takes a few minutes. Sprinkle with paprika and top with chopped parsley, if desired. Serve hot with chips or crostini.

Makes 8-10 servings.

Twisty Pretzels with Beer Cheese Dip

1 (0.25-oz.) package active dry yeast

2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 1 ⁄8 tsp. salt

1 1 ⁄2 cups warm water

3 cups plus 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, divided

1 cup bread flour

2 cups hot water

2 Tbsp. baking soda

1 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 Tbsp. coarse kosher salt

1 bottle beer (12 ounce)

3 cups grated Cheddar cheese

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, cubed and softened

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Dissolve yeast, brown sugar and salt in 1 1 ⁄2 cups warm water in a large bowl until foamy. Stir in 3 cups all-purpose flour and 1 cup bread flour. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning to coat. Cover and let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine 2 cups hot water and baking soda in a shallow bowl or pan.

Turn dough onto a floured surface and cut into 12 equal-size pieces. Roll each into a thin rope and twist into pretzel shape. Dip each into baking soda mixture. Transfer to baking sheets, 6 per sheet and 2 inches apart.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, stopping to turn baking sheets halfway through baking. Brush pretzels with melted butter and sprinkle with kosher salt. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

For cheese dip, in a saucepan over medium heat, bring beer to a simmer. In a bowl, toss cheese with 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour. Add cheese mixture to beer with remaining ingredients. Stir until all cheese has melted and texture is smooth, about 5 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh strainer. Keep warm until ready to serve. Makes 1 dozen pretzels.

Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball

5 slices bacon, cooked and chopped, divided

1 ⁄ 3 cup pecans, chopped, divided

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 green onions, chopped

2 Tbsp. ranch seasoning and salad dressing mix

2 Tbsp. barbecue sauce (I use a sweet to balance the saltiness of the ranch)

1 stick string cheese (for football laces)

In a small bowl, combine half of bacon and pecans and set aside.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add cheddar cheese, green onions, ranch seasoning, barbecue sauce, and remaining bacon and pecans, and mix well. Turn mixture out onto a large piece of plastic wrap. Completely wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Remove cheese mixture from refrigerator and, with plastic wrap still attached, shape into a football. Remove top of plastic wrap, and pat reserved bacon and pecans on top and sides of cheese ball. Carefully transfer onto a serving dish. Cut string cheese to resemble the laces of the football and place on top.

Honey Garlic Party Meatballs

2 lb. ground beef or pork

¼ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 clove garlic, pressed

2 tsp. butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup honey

1½ Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. Tabasco sauce

In a bowl, combine ground meat, breadcrumbs, egg, salt, pepper, and 1 clove pressed garlic, and form into 1- to 1½-inch balls. Brown in a skillet and drain. In a separate bowl, whisk together butter, 2 cloves minced garlic, ketchup, honey, soy sauce and Tabasco sauce, and pour over meatballs. Toss, return to skillet, and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through.

Makes about 20 meatballs

Sweet Pepper Pimento Poppers

1 large pimento or sweet red bell pepper, halved

Olive oil

Sea salt to taste

1 lb. sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded

4 Tbsp. mayonnaise

¼ cup minced red onion

½ tsp. garlic

½ tsp. black pepper

24 tricolor sweet mini peppers, halved lengthwise, seeded

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place large pepper halves on baking sheet, brush with olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt. Roast until bell pepper skin is blistered, about 15 minutes. When cool enough to handle, remove skin, chop pepper, and place in a large bowl. Add cheese, mayonnaise, red onion, garlic and black pepper. Gently stir until pepper pieces are evenly mixed and mayonnaise binds with cheese. Add more sea salt to taste.

To assemble poppers, stuff each sweet mini pepper half with about 2 tsp. pimento cheese mixture. Sprinkle with additional freshly ground black pepper if desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Makes 24 servings.

Find more of Aimee’s original recipes on her website here, and read about her new cookbook in this story from the February 2022 issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.