Start gameday right with this Bacon, Egg & Gouda sandwich recipe

LSU gameday traffic is coming. And that’s only one reason that breakfast is the most important meal of gameday. Whether you’re cooking for a crew or simply want a way to make mornings more enjoyable, skip the Starbucks line and opt for this easy, at-home version of the Bacon, Egg & Gouda breakfast sandwich. And yes, you can make these ahead of time to grab when you’re on the geaux! Get the recipe by Aimee Broussard below.

Bacon, Egg & Gouda Breakfast Sandwiches (Starbucks Copycat)

4 large eggs

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. half & half

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

4 slices thick-cut bacon

4 English muffins (or ciabatta rolls)

4 slices gouda cheese

In a small bowl, whisk eggs, parmesan, half & half, salt and pepper until well combined.

In a large skillet over medium heat, spray a silicone egg mold with nonstick cooking spray. Pour egg mixture into each cavity. Once eggs have cooked long enough to flip, remove mold and flip once. Alternatively, if you do not have an egg mold, cook egg mixture as if you were making a frittata and then use a biscuit cutter to create circles or cut egg into squares.

Cook bacon according to package instructions, or your preferred method.

Prepare sandwiches by cutting open muffins and placing on a baking sheet. Once eggs are done, arrange 1 egg on top of each opened muffin bottom. Add a slice of cheese on top, followed by bacon.

Turn oven on lowest broil setting and place baking tray into oven. Keep an eye on the oven and heat just long enough for cheese to start to melt.

Wrap any leftover sandwiches in plastic wrap to store in refrigerator. Reheat in microwave for about a minute to enjoy later.

Makes 4 servings.