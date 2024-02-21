Spotted: A new destination for afternoon tea | By Lilly Chastain -

Pop up your pinky! SoGO Tea Bar is the place to be this spring. Located inside Red Stick Spice Co., this sophisticated yet casual tea room in the heart of Mid-City serves an abundance of beverages and bites by chef Matthew Stansbury. Visitors may opt to grab a tea to-go, stay and sip or host a private afternoon tea.

“Guests can expect a tiered tray of house-made savory bites, scones and sweets along with a pot of tea,” says Anne Milneck, owner of Red Stick Spice and SoGo Tea Bar. “I work with the guests to choose a tea that pairs perfectly with the food.”

On National Tea Day, Red Stick Spice will host a tea party that is sure to be a madly good time. The Mad Hatter’s Tea with Chapeaux Party will be held on April 19. Guests are invited to create their own fascinator while they sip freshly steeped tea and tasty treats.

