The Addams Family is one of four Broadway plays coming to Baton Rouge. Photo by Meredith Mashburn Photography.

Raising Cane’s River Center and Caroline’s Cookies collaborate on Broadway-themed treats

|
By
-
Broadway is coming back to Baton Rouge, thanks to the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts and Nederlander National Markets. To celebrate, Caroline’s Cookies is offering limited-edition flavors inspired by the plays featured in the 2025-2026 season.
The Broadway in Baton Rouge season will kick off with The Addams Family on October 22, 2025. Scroll below to see a video of the cookies and get a breakdown on each flavor.

Addams Family – Black cocoa, white chocolate and a candy bow tie

Hadestown – A vanilla sugar cookie sandwich with cream cheese and raspberry jam

Irish Cream Pie – Irish cream chocolate cookie with Oreo crust and whipped frosting

Helllllo Cookie – A marshmallow-packed tribute to Mrs. Doubtfire

Learn more about Broadway in Baton Rouge by visiting their website here. To learn how Caroline’s Cookies created a sweet following on social media, read the 2024 feature story here

