Pack this tailgate-friendly barbecued shrimp in the cooler for gameday | By Tracey Koch

I would have to imagine dragging a grill out to a football tailgate has been a ritual since people started tailgating. Grills at a tailgate are used to cook everything from burgers and hotdogs to kabobs, ribs and wings.

I decided to kick off this tailgating menu with one of my favorite dishes to make for a casual summer dinner party. It is my riff on New Orleans-style barbecued shrimp. I adapted this recipe so it can be cooked on the grill and added some Cajun smoked sausage along with corn and potatoes to help bulk the meal up, making this dish a fun twist on tailgating grub. Much of this dish can be prepared in advance and then placed on the grill once you’re out at the tailgate, giving you plenty of time to enjoy all of the football festivities.

Tailgate-friendly Barbecued Shrimp Serves 6 2 pounds jumbo (21-25 count) shrimp 2 sticks butter 4 cloves minced garlic ¼ teaspoon dried thyme ¼ teaspoon dried oregano ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes ½ teaspoon Creole seasoning ¼ cup fresh lemon juice 2 teaspoons hot sauce 1 cup Worcestershire sauce 1 (16-ounce) beer 1-pound small potatoes 4 ears fresh corn 2 links smoked sausage 2 lemons, cut in half Peel and devein the shrimp but leave the tails on. Place the shrimp in a zip-close bag and put them into the fridge to keep cold. In a heavy sauce pot, heat the butter over medium heat until it is completely melted. Add in the garlic and saute for 20 seconds or until it has just become fragrant. Add the dried thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes, Creole seasoning, lemon juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, and reduce the heat. Pour in the beer and let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool. Pour the sauce into an airtight container and chill until you’re ready to grill. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. If the potatoes are different sizes, cut the larger ones in half to make sure they will all cook evenly. Drop the potatoes into the boiling water and blanch for 2 to 3 minutes. Drain the potatoes and allow them to cool. Place the potatoes, corn, sausage and lemon halves into a large, heavy disposable aluminum baking pan. Cover and chill until you are ready to grill. All of this plus the shrimp and the sauce mixture can now be packed in an ice chest and taken out to the tailgate if desired. Once you are ready to grill, preheat the grill to 400 degrees. Pour 2 cups of the sauce mixture over top of the ingredients in the aluminum pan. Toss to coat and then cover with foil. Pour the remaining sauce over the shrimp to marinate. Place the covered pan onto the heated grill and close the lid. Cook this for 25 to 30 minutes and then remove the lid to stir. Pierce the potatoes with a fork to check their tenderness. If the potatoes are not tender, cover and place the pan back on the grill and cook for another 5 to 10 minutes. Once the potatoes are tender, add in the shrimp. Once again, cover the pan with foil and place the pan back on the grill. Close the grill lid and cook for 7 to 10 minutes or until the shrimp are pink and are cooked through. Carefully remove the pan from the grill. Remove the foil and serve.

This article was originally published in the August 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.