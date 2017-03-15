From the March issue: Dig into healthy menu choices at local restaurants

Often, people use a night out at a restaurant to indulge—a larger portion than usual, with more side dishes, more fats and maybe even a dessert before finally laying the napkin down. For some, none of that would cause any major problems, but for someone trying to lose a couple of pounds or make healthier choices, mouthwatering menus are like minefields. Luckily, several Baton Rouge restaurants are now partnering with Oschner’s Eat Fit BR program and Well-Ahead Louisiana to pinpoint their healthiest dishes.

Local registered dieticians like Chelsey Chapman and Julie Nieto have joined in the cause to help create not just a better eating culture, but a better community in Baton Rouge, linking residents together through healthy eating practices—all while introducing them to fun menu options at restaurants around the city.

