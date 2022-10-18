This Halloween Candy Bark recipe creeps into cuteness

Peppermint bark might be a favorite of the Christmas season, but don’t sleep on the chocolatey, crunchy potential of Halloween, the most candy-filled time of the year. Aimee Broussard’s simple Halloween Candy Bark is an easy but eye-catching way for even the most novice chef to make an impact with an on-theme dessert.

HALLOWEEN CANDY BARK

Ingredients:

1 lb. semisweet or bittersweet chocolate (chips, or chopped-up bars)

1 ⁄ 3 cup candy corn

¼ cup Halloween sprinkles and/or candy eyeballs

Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.

Melt chocolate in a double boiler or microwave, stirring frequently until just melted and smooth. Pour melted chocolate onto prepared pan. Using an offset spatula (or the back of a knife), spread chocolate until it is ¼ to ½ inch thick. Press candy corn and candy eyeballs into chocolate, and evenly cover with sprinkles. Transfer to refrigerator in order for chocolate to set. Chill for at least 1 hour or until firm enough to break into pieces. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in a cool place. Depending on humidity, store in refrigerator if chocolate gets soft.

