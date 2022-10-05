Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Feelin’ Witchy

For the past couple of years, our neighborhood has planned a “Witches’ Ride” typically the weekend before Halloween. Residents spanning all ages dress in their spookiest witch attire, paint their faces, decorate their bicycles, then circle the neighborhood in true bewitching style.

To kick off the festivities, I thought I’d grab the ghouls and throw an easy and fun Halloween brunch. It’s also the perfect time to hand out custom-made witches’ capes as take-home favors that can be worn during the official ride.

The brunch sustenance includes Mini Spider Web Waffles created with the most adorable mini waffle maker from Target (only $12!). Adding some Mini Donut Spiders to the tray of waffles is sure to impress your ghoulfriends and takes practically zero effort.

My Lightened-Up Cajun Spiced Deviled Eggs use a combination of Greek yogurt and mayonnaise, providing the protein boost every witch needs for their Halloween haunting endeavors. Garnished to look like pumpkins, they also work for any fall entertaining plans you may have and would be a perfect appetizer for Thanksgiving.

If brunch isn’t quite your thing and you need a fast and easy treat, then say hello to the three-ingredient Halloween Candy Bark. Google Williams Sonoma’s “Bestseller” Halloween Bark and thank me later for saving you $35. I’ve used candy corn in my recipe because I was creating a WS knockoff, but you’re really only limited to your imagination in terms of add-ins. Want to add Oreos? Go for it! Mini Reese’s cups your thing? Add those. You can even use white chocolate if you prefer.

Happy haunting!

Spider Web Mini Waffles

This recipe is scaled down to use with the mini waffle maker and makes approximately 6 waffles.

Ingredients:

1 cup buttermilk pancake and waffle mix

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 egg

1 cup milk

Preheat mini spider web waffle maker according to manufacturer’s instructions.

In a large bowl, whisk together ingredients until just combined. Follow manufacturer’s instructions for the waffle maker for desired crispiness and amount of batter to use.

Serve warm with a dusting of powdered sugar, melted butter and maple syrup, as desired.

Note: This recipe was used with the Dash Spider Web Waffle mini waffle maker, which uses only 3 Tbsp. batter per waffle. If using a different waffle maker, you’ll likely only get 2 waffles with this recipe, so prepare accordingly.

Mini Donut Spiders

Ingredients:

Chocolate chips

Store-bought mini donuts

Whopper candies

Candy eyeballs

Melt chocolate chips and pipe spider legs onto donuts. Plop a Whopper candy into the center of each donut, and adhere some small eyeballs with a bit of the melted chocolate.

Lightened-Up Cajun Spice Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

6 hard-boiled eggs

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

¼ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 ⁄ 8 tsp. salt

1 ⁄ 8 tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. Cajun seasoning

Garnish: pinch of additional Cajun seasoning, chives for stems

Peel hard-boiled eggs, then cut in half lengthwise, removing yolks. Place egg white halves on a serving plate; set aside.

Place yolks in a food processor or medium bowl. Add mustard, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise and seasonings to yolks. Pulse or mash with a fork until combined and smooth.

Add yolk mixture to a piping bag or large plastic zipper bag with the corner snipped, and fill egg white halves with yolk mixture. (You can use a spoon, but piping keeps things tidy and neat.)

Sprinkle with additional Cajun seasoning, and garnish with chive stems. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Halloween Candy Bark

Ingredients:

1 lb. semisweet or bittersweet chocolate (chips, or chopped-up bars)

1 ⁄ 3 cup candy corn

¼ cup Halloween sprinkles and/or candy eyeballs

Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.

Melt chocolate in a double boiler or microwave, stirring frequently until just melted and smooth. Pour melted chocolate onto prepared pan. Using an offset spatula (or the back of a knife), spread chocolate until it is ¼ to ½ inch thick. Press candy corn and candy eyeballs into chocolate, and evenly cover with sprinkles. Transfer to refrigerator in order for chocolate to set. Chill for at least 1 hour or until firm enough to break into pieces. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in a cool place. Depending on humidity, store in refrigerator if chocolate gets soft.

Aimee Broussard is a Southern food blogger and award-winning cookbook author. Seen on QVC, Rachael Ray and more, she is a self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneur with a penchant for porches and sweet hospitality. Find her online at aimeebroussard.com.