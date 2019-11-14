All the food without the mess: Thanksgiving turkey and trimmings you can take home

Every year, it never fails that someone in my family ends up burning some of the food that we’re supposed to eat for Thanksgiving dinner. Two years ago, it just so happened to be the turkey that ended up in the garbage, and let’s just say my grandmother was not amused. Luckily–for all of our sakes–we haven’t had another turkey fiasco, and it’s not because any of us have gotten better at cooking, it’s because of God’s greatest blessing: takeout. Thankfully, tons of local restaurants and caterers have caught on to the turkey take-home trend and are offering plenty of yummy options, perfect for any feast.

To give you more to be thankful for, we’ve rounded up a few of the dishes you’re going to want served at dinner this Thanksgiving.

Starters that won’t stuff you:

Curated Cheese and Charcuterie Board — Bites and Boards

Serves: 10-plus people

How to order: call 225-933-8877

Fall Harvest Salad — Bergeron’s City Market

Serves: 8-10 people (medium) or 16-20 people (large)

How to order: chefdonb.com

Place order by: Thursday, November 21

Side dishes that stand out:

Cornbread Dressing — Gourmet Girls

Serves: 15-20 people (half pan)

How to order: call 225-252-0999

Place order by: Monday, November 25

Green Bean Casserole — City Pork

Serves: 8-10 people (half pan) or 18-20 people (full pan)

How to order: call 225-615-8880

Place order by: Monday, November 25

Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy — BRQ

Serves: 15-20 people (half pan)

How to order: brqrestaurant.com or call 225-372 -2674

Place order by: Thursday, November 21

The main event:

Smoked or Fried Turkey — Alexander’s Highland Market

How to order: alexandersmkt.com

Place order by: Thursday, November 21

Smoked Bourbon Ham — Iverstine Farms

How to order: iverstinefarms.com

Place order by: Thursday, November 21

Pecan Smoked Turkey — Frank’s Restaurant

Serves: 10-12 people

How to order: franksrestaurantla.com or call 225-926-5977

Sweet treats to finish:

Pumpkin Cheesecake — Piccadilly

How to order: piccadilly.com

Place order by: At least 48 hours in advance of pickup date

Thanksgiving cookies — Gourmet Girls

How to order: call 225-252-0999

Place order by: Monday, November 25

Bourbon Pecan Pie — Batch Baking Company

How to order: batchbakingcompany.com

Place order by: Wednesday, November 20

Which of these items will you be taking home and serving up this year? Tag us in your Thanksgiving spreads on Instagram so we can find out.