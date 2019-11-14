All the food without the mess: Thanksgiving turkey and trimmings you can take home
Every year, it never fails that someone in my family ends up burning some of the food that we’re supposed to eat for Thanksgiving dinner. Two years ago, it just so happened to be the turkey that ended up in the garbage, and let’s just say my grandmother was not amused. Luckily–for all of our sakes–we haven’t had another turkey fiasco, and it’s not because any of us have gotten better at cooking, it’s because of God’s greatest blessing: takeout. Thankfully, tons of local restaurants and caterers have caught on to the turkey take-home trend and are offering plenty of yummy options, perfect for any feast.
To give you more to be thankful for, we’ve rounded up a few of the dishes you’re going to want served at dinner this Thanksgiving.
Starters that won’t stuff you:
Curated Cheese and Charcuterie Board — Bites and Boards
Serves: 10-plus people
How to order: call 225-933-8877
Fall Harvest Salad — Bergeron’s City Market
Serves: 8-10 people (medium) or 16-20 people (large)
How to order: chefdonb.com
Place order by: Thursday, November 21
Side dishes that stand out:
Cornbread Dressing — Gourmet Girls
Serves: 15-20 people (half pan)
How to order: call 225-252-0999
Place order by: Monday, November 25
Green Bean Casserole — City Pork
Serves: 8-10 people (half pan) or 18-20 people (full pan)
How to order: call 225-615-8880
Place order by: Monday, November 25
Mashed Potatoes and Turkey Gravy — BRQ
Serves: 15-20 people (half pan)
How to order: brqrestaurant.com or call 225-372 -2674
Place order by: Thursday, November 21
The main event:
Smoked or Fried Turkey — Alexander’s Highland Market
How to order: alexandersmkt.com
Place order by: Thursday, November 21
Smoked Bourbon Ham — Iverstine Farms
How to order: iverstinefarms.com
Place order by: Thursday, November 21
Pecan Smoked Turkey — Frank’s Restaurant
Serves: 10-12 people
How to order: franksrestaurantla.com or call 225-926-5977
Sweet treats to finish:
Pumpkin Cheesecake — Piccadilly
How to order: piccadilly.com
Place order by: At least 48 hours in advance of pickup date
Thanksgiving cookies — Gourmet Girls
How to order: call 225-252-0999
Place order by: Monday, November 25
Bourbon Pecan Pie — Batch Baking Company
How to order: batchbakingcompany.com
Place order by: Wednesday, November 20
Which of these items will you be taking home and serving up this year? Tag us in your Thanksgiving spreads on Instagram so we can find out.
