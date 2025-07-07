Photography by Jenn Ocken.

Eliza Restaurant’s Soft Shell Crab Gnocchi

Since it opened in 2016, stylish Eliza Restaurant has become a favorite among Baton Rougeans eager for leisurely elegance and polished Creole fare. In June, sous chef Hayden Guidry was promoted to executive chef, having begun his career at the Bocage hot spot as a line cook. Just in time for crab season, Guidry has introduced a new dish that makes hay with the bounty of Lake Pontchartrain. Plump, cornmeal-battered softshell crabs are paired with house-made gnocchi and summer squash and topped with pesto cream, Parmesan cheese and sauce vierge, a rustic adornment made with fresh tomatoes, basil and lemon juice. It’s a tasty expression of the Louisiana summer.

7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite J

elizabatonrouge.com

