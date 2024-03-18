Curbside Burgers unveils patio improvements, launches new mural | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Drive past Curbside Burgers recently, and you might spot artist Marc Fresh at work on a new exterior mural for the restaurant. It’s one of a handful of tweaks to the seven-year-old Mid City eatery, including patio upgrades, a refreshed logo and website, and internal adjustments that improve flow.

“This was an overall Curbside refresh in order to stay relevant,” says founder and co-owner Nick Hufft. Curbside first debuted in 2008 as a food truck, earning critical acclaim for its gussied-up burgers and fries. Hufft later turned his attention to brick-and-mortar concepts in New Orleans, but he and his business partner Lon Marchand opened Curbside in the Capital City in late 2016, followed by Overpass Merchant and Gail’s Fine Ice Cream.

As Fresh’s mural will show, aqua is now woven into Curbside’s signature red-and-black scheme. The addition of soda fountain blue, Hufft says, reflects the family-friendly spot’s relaxed whimsy.

Diners will also see changes to the patio, including an improved sound system for live music, new landscaping and hanging plants, colorful artwork installed along fences and six mounted TVs for watching sporting events.

Curbside’s lineup of traditional and artisan burgers, fries and tots won’t change, but be on the lookout for recurring specials. The pork dumpling burger, for instance, is a 6-ounce patty made of pork gyoza filling that’s smashed on the griddle and served with yuzu citrus slaw and spicy mayo. It arrives with a side of citrus ponzu sauce for dipping.

Inside the restaurant, diners will notice improved flow at the ordering counter and self-serve drinks station, Hufft says.

Outdoor dining has become an essential part of the restaurant business since the pandemic, according to local operators. It’s been part of Curbside’s permanent location since it opened, Hufft says.

“That’s what really sold me on the location,” Hufft says.

Hufft remembers being conflicted about the need to remove an aging water oak in the center of the patio that was starting to drop limbs. But opening up the space has proved to be one of the restaurant’s biggest draws. It’s routinely occupied by diners looking for a laid-back hangout. The patio seats between 60-70 and includes covered seating.

Once a month, Curbside hosts youth rock bands on the outdoor stage from Mid City neighbor Baton Rouge Music Studios. Hufft says the restaurant will also soon host “bike light nights,” encouraging cyclists to cruise to the burger spot on two wheels. With the addition of TVs, Hufft says he envisions the restaurant becoming a bigger draw for sports enthusiasts who want to watch events in a festive environment while their kids run around outdoors.

“It’ll be great for spring baseball,” he says, “and then later for fall football.”

Curbside is at 4158 Government St. For more info, visit curbside-burgers.com.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.