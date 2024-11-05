Photo by Jenn Ocken

Crafted Nibbles’ Charcuterie Board

In 2020 at a family gathering in South Carolina, Baton Rouge mother-daughter duo Valencia and Michelle Anderson found themselves hovered over a charcuterie board. Munching on its bounty, the two had a brainstorming session. “We thought we could do something similar,” Michelle recalls.

The next year, they launched Crafted Nibbles, a previously online-only venture featuring hand-assembled boards curated with local and gourmet products. This month, the duo’s brick-and-mortar location opens. “It’s going to be a build-your-own board concept, like a Cava, Subway or Chipotle,” she says. “Customers will be able to come in and choose their cheeses and charcuterie and a variety of condiments, and we’ll craft the box to their liking.” The store will also feature retail shelves and seating for snacking.

CRAFTED NIBBLES

4631 Perkins Road

craftednibblesbr.com

