Cool off with this fresh strawberry slush recipe | By Tracey Koch -

Popsicles and frozen sweets are always a treat in Louisiana’s hot summer months. However, the store-bought ones tend to be full of too much sugar, or worse, high-fructose corn syrups and artificial colors and flavors. This fresh strawberry slush is a cool, sweet treat that is made of simple, natural ingredients—and it sneaks a full serving of fruit into your little one’s day.

These slushes are also a lot of fun to make with kids. With a little adult supervision, they can help remove the tops off of the strawberries and slice them. They can also help add in the lemon juice and honey. And the very best part? They get to use the blender.

Fresh Strawberry Slush Serves: 6 8 cups fresh strawberries ¼ cup fresh lemon juice 1/3 cup agave nectar Cut the tops off of the strawberries, and then cut them in half. Place into a blender or food processor. Pour in the lemon juice and agave nectar, and pulse until the strawberries are pureed but still have some texture. Pour the strawberry puree into 3 ice trays. Freeze. Once the strawberry puree is completely frozen, remove the cubes and place into a blender. Pulse on medium speed until slushy. Spoon into serving dishes and serve.

This article originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of 225 magazine.