Spice up your classic chicken Caesar salad by adding a little pasta

It’s crunch time. Homemade salads just taste better in the summer, and this recipe from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard is perfect to make on a hot day. The flavorful, juicy chicken and penne pasta bring this classic Caesar to the next level. If you’re looking for a quick, filling and delicious lunch, this recipe is for you.

Chicken Caesar Salad Pasta Ingredients:

1 lb. penne pasta

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

Salt, to taste

2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup croutons (I use the Caesar-flavored)

Caesar dressing of choice Instructions:

In a large pot, cook penne according to package directions until al dente. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. In a large skillet, heat oil. Sprinkle chicken with Italian seasoning, garlic powder and salt. Cook until golden brown and no longer pink in the center, about 8 minutes per side. Allow the chicken to rest, then cut into 1” pieces. Add romaine, Parmesan, croutons and chicken to bowl of pasta. When ready to serve, add Caesar dressing and toss all ingredients together to combine. Serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.

