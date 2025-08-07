Celebrate Julia Child’s birthday with a three-course meal

The three-course menu offered by Eliza Restaurant as part of their Julia Child Birthday Celebration. Photo courtesy of Eliza Restaurant.

“People who love to eat are always the best people,” Julia Child famously said. And one local restaurant is turning its contemporary Creole menu into country French fare for three days in honor of the renowned chef’s birthday.

Quiche aux Épinards is a pâte brisée crust filled with baby spinach and Gruyère cheese.

Eliza Restaurant & Bar will bring back its Julia Child Birthday Celebration for the sixth year to offer a three-course meal inspired by the chef and TV personality whose love of French cooking has inspired generations.

“Julia Child’s approach to food was about more than recipes—it was about joy, hospitality, and the beauty of sharing a meal,” says chef and owner Russell Davis. “This annual celebration is one of our favorite traditions, and it’s an honor to bring her iconic flavors to life for our guests.”

The special menu available for lunch and dinner Thursday, August 14, through Saturday, August 15, includes three French classics: Quiche aux Épinards, Boeuf Bourguignon and Mousse au Chocolat with optional wine pairings to accompany each course.

For more information and to make reservations, visit elizabatonrouge.com. Learn more about Eliza Restaurant & Bar in this Dish feature from our July 2025 issue. 

