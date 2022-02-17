We rounded up white dresses for every bridal outfit occasion

Save the date! As those of us in the age of social media know all too well, wedding culture has moved beyond simple rehearsal dinners and engagement parties. Now more than ever, there’s a good chance that a bride’s existing white-dress wardrobe will be one frock short, so to save her the trouble, we gathered our favorite white dress picks from local boutiques to get her through engagement photos, bachelorette parties and even the honeymoon. All she has to think about is saying “I do!”

Read below to see our top picks.

Engagement Party

Birds of a feather flock together—but you’ll definitely stand out from the crowd in this multi-textural mini dress.

A feminine, flowy dress will pair well with a dainty engagement ring, especially in the Louisiana heat the coming months are sure to bring.

Bridal Shower

Intricate fabric and puffed sleeves scream ladies’ luncheon, in our opinion.

Shirt dresses are back and better than ever. This option from Edit by LBP is perfect when paired with heels. Add a blue bag and you’re ready to go.

Honeymoon

Bon voyage! If you plan to head straight from the aisle to the tarmac, then this is the honeymoon-ready outfit for you.

Just pack the sunscreen and this two-piece set and you’re ready for sunset-laden beach pics with your sweetheart.

