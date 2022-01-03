Stylist Grayson Mann gives bridal outfit inspiration for wedding festivities of all kinds

Nothing sets the tone for a wedding season in the limelight quite like a hidden photographer snapping unsuspecting photos during the proposal. If you are truly surprised, it likely shows in your outfit as well as on your face. But moving forward to engagement parties, bridal showers, bachelorettes and more, you have ample time to prepare. And while that can be helpful, it can also be daunting.

“There’s such pressure to look and feel your best when you’re on display during all of these events,” says stylist Grayson Mann of Styled by Gray. “It helps to have someone there to bounce ideas off of and that will give you an unbiased opinion.”

Mann, recently engaged herself, started offering bridal packages around nine months ago with the goal of guiding brides to the looks that will make them feel their best in the moment, but also stand the test of time. With a few brides under her belt, and moving into her own wedding season, she is quickly becoming an expert on bridal fashion. Read on for her top tips and for three outfit ideas.

How to bring out your bridal best:

1. Stick to styles and colors you know you like. “It’s always fun to try new things,” Mann says. “But here, it’s often best to stay true to what works.”

2. Don’t be afraid of color. “You don’t have to wear all white. Breaking away and choosing one of your wedding colors or a soft blue will be just as memorable.”