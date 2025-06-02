Picture Perfect: Where to take bridal portraits | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Location. Location. Location. When it comes to bridal portraits, the venue can make all the difference. South Louisiana wedding photographers dish on their favorite places to capture timeless bridal moments.

“I love shooting at the Baton Rouge Country Club golf course because it’s a fun and timeless location.” – Caitlin Hebert, Caitlin B. Photography

“While I’ve photographed weddings at countless beautiful locations over the past 15-plus years, what consistently stands out to me are spaces with a clean, simple aesthetic—think white, bright, and airy—with moments of interest like wallpaper, texture or architectural detail.” – Catherine Guidry, Catherine Guidry Photography

“I love The Gilmour for a million reasons. Not only is the property well maintained and the home just beautiful, with insane natural light, but it’s also in a great location that has a rain plan already built in. Our weather in Baton Rouge can often be super tricky to work around, but places like The Gilmour are foolproof and provide a reliable indoor space that only makes the sessions more enjoyable.” – Eric Garcia, Geauxgarcia Photography

“If you’re looking for vast, well-kept gardens and a private bridal suite, you really can’t beat Longue Vue House & Gardens. The home was built in the early 1920s and is currently a museum, but mostly you can find year-round flowers, fountains and breathtaking architecture.” – Juliana Polkey, Peony Photography

“The Old Governor’s Mansion is one of my favorite bridal portrait spots because of its architecture and design. The variety of indoor and outdoor options makes it perfect for any season.” – Malorie White, Malorie White Photography

“The Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah are a gorgeous, serene location—especially during sunrise or sunset. Doing photos at a destination location offers you the opportunity to get pictures in a different location than your venue, with unique scenery that you wouldn’t find in Louisiana—and you could even throw your partner in them to get full wedding portraits!” – Whitney Stark, Les Petits Bijoux Photography