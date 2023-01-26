W.O.W.: Peyton Wells & Benjamin Larson
Wedding of the Week
Peyton Wells & Benjamin Larson
April 24, 2021
Ceremony & Reception: Houmas House and Gardens
Coordinator: Weddings by Allie
Caterer: Houmas House and Gardens
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: The Plantation Florist
Invitations: Paper N Things
Bridal Gown: Town & Country Bridal
Bridesmaid Dresses: Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Custom design
Hair: Courtney Thaxton
Makeup: Megan Higginbotham
Videographer: Shannon Talamo Films
Entertainment: Crescent City Soul/Magnolia Strings
Honeymoon: Bar Harbor, Maine
Other Vendors: Cheryl Palmer Designs, Live Artist Joseph Turpin, Doug Olinde Rentals, AFX Pro, Capital City Classic Cars, American Luxury Limousines