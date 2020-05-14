W.O.W.: Whitley Maxwell & Alex Lewis
Wedding of the Week:
October 27, 2018
Photographer: Kim Wilhite
Ceremony and reception: Bride’s family home
Caterer: Champions Bistro
Cake: Sharron Whatley
Florist: Susanne Bembenick
Invitations: Zazzle
Bridal gown: Eddy K. Milano, Bridal Boutique of Baton Rouge
Bridesmaid dresses: Show Me Your Mumu
Rings: Jewelry by Johan/ Prakash Metha
Hair and makeup: Sheila Carol
Entertainment: Brian Williams
Honeymoon: Cancún, Mexico
