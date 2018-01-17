W.O.W.: Victoria Holder & Jeremy Nichols

MADISON BENNETT
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

October 28, 2016

Photographer: The Rowlands (Charis & Kyle)

Videographer: The Rowlands

Ceremony location: Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, Missouri

Reception venue: The Stables at Integrity Hills, Ridgedale, Missouri

Coordinator: Terri Wynn

Caterer: Big Cedar Lodge

Cake: Cakes by Carla

Florist: Terri Wynn

Invitations: Minted

Bridal gown: Mikaella Bridal, Simply Elegant Bridal

Bridesmaid dresses: White by Vera Wang, David’s Bridal

Rings: Vrai and Oro

Hair: Cedar Creek Spa

