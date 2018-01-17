W.O.W.: Victoria Holder & Jeremy Nichols
Wedding of the Week:
October 28, 2016
Photographer: The Rowlands (Charis & Kyle)
Videographer: The Rowlands
Ceremony location: Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, Missouri
Reception venue: The Stables at Integrity Hills, Ridgedale, Missouri
Coordinator: Terri Wynn
Caterer: Big Cedar Lodge
Cake: Cakes by Carla
Florist: Terri Wynn
Invitations: Minted
Bridal gown: Mikaella Bridal, Simply Elegant Bridal
Bridesmaid dresses: White by Vera Wang, David’s Bridal
Rings: Vrai and Oro
Hair: Cedar Creek Spa
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!