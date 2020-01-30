W.O.W.: Sidney Kent and Christopher Carrier

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

May 19, 2018

Photographer: Whitney Marie Photography

Ceremony and reception: The White Magnolia

Cake: The Cocoa Bean Bakery

Florist: Root Floral Design

Invitations: The Polka Dotted Bee

Gown: Essence of Australia, Bustle Bridal

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Hair: Salon du Sud

Makeup: Marissa Mizell

Videographer: Dyad Studios

Entertainment: After 8 Band

Honeymoon: Alaska

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!