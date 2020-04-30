W.O.W.: Sarah Volentine & Zachary Davies
Wedding of the Week:
April 17, 2018
Photographer: Megan Vining Photography
Ceremony: St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Reception and caterer: Boudreaux’s
Coordinator: Aly Quintero
Cake: Cake Goddess
Florist: Billy Heroman’s Flowers
Invitations: American Printing Center
Bridal gown: Yvonne LaFleur
Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: James Allen
Hair and makeup: Salon du Sud
Entertainment: Complete Music + Events
Honeymoon: Glacier National Park
