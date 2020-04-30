W.O.W.: Sarah Volentine & Zachary Davies

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

April 17, 2018

Photographer: Megan Vining Photography

Ceremony: St. Thomas More Catholic Church

Reception and caterer: Boudreaux’s

Coordinator: Aly Quintero

Cake: Cake Goddess

Florist: Billy Heroman’s Flowers

Invitations: American Printing Center

Bridal gown: Yvonne LaFleur

Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: James Allen

Hair and makeup: Salon du Sud

Entertainment: Complete Music + Events

Honeymoon: Glacier National Park

