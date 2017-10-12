W.O.W.: Rebecca Cary & Jeremy Ferguson
Wedding of the Week:
December 9, 2016
Photographer: Kimbrali Photography
Videographer: White Squirrel Wedding Films
Ceremony location: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Reception venue: Louisiana’s Old State Capitol
Caterer: Stein’s Top Notch Catering
Florist: A Cottage Path
Bridal gown: Anna Campbell, Ivory & White
Bridesmaid dresses: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids
Hair and Makeup: Salon du Sud
Band/Entertainment: Beaucoup Boogie
Honeymoon: Koro Sun Resort, Savusavu, Fiji
