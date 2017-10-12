W.O.W.: Rebecca Cary & Jeremy Ferguson

RILEY BIENVENU
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

December 9, 2016

Photographer: Kimbrali Photography

Videographer: White Squirrel Wedding Films

Ceremony location: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

Reception venue: Louisiana’s Old State Capitol

Caterer: Stein’s Top Notch Catering

Florist: A Cottage Path

Bridal gown: Anna Campbell, Ivory & White

Bridesmaid dresses: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids

Hair and Makeup: Salon du Sud

Band/Entertainment: Beaucoup Boogie

Honeymoon: Koro Sun Resort, Savusavu, Fiji

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!