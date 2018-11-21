AN URGENT MESSAGE ABOUT THIS NEWSLETTER

It’s important that you know the domain for [email protected] has changed. Make sure [email protected] keeps arriving in your inbox with just a few simple steps. Get more information.

W.O.W.: Rebecca Andries + Nicholas Franco

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

September 1, 2017

Photographer: Sierra Bunch

Ceremony: St. Aloysius Catholic Church

Reception: Lod Cook Alumni Center

Coordinator: KBCook Weddings

Caterer: Unique Cuisine

Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes

Florist: Attention to Detail

Invitations: American Printing

Bridal gown: Monique Lhuillier, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Alfred Sung, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Hair and makeup: JKL Hair Salon

Entertainment: Shaon & the Girls with Success Band

Honeymoon: Jamaica

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!