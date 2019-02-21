W.O.W.: Michele Boyle & Robert Greig
Wedding of the Week:
March 10, 2017
Photographer: Warren Conerly Photography
Ceremony and reception: Greystone Country Club
Coordinator: April Telfrey
Caterer: Greystone Country Club
Cake: Cake Goddess LLC
Florist: Billy Heroman’s
Invitations: Vista Print
Bridal gown: Jovani, Saks Fifth Avenue
Bridesmaid dresses: Mignon, Neiman Marcus
Rings: Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
Hair: Happy Hair Salon & Boutique
Makeup: BellezaFaces Makeup Artistry
Entertainment: Terrell Griffin and DJ L Boogie
Honeymoon: Ocho Rios, Jamaica
