W.O.W.: Meaghan Flechas & Maxwell Smith
Wedding of the Week:
December 21, 2018
Photographer: Collin Richie Photography
Ceremony: St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Reception: Lod Cook Alumni Center
Coordinator: Amy Brewer, Weddings Taylor Made
Caterer: Unique Cuisine
Cake: Les Amis Bake Shoppe
Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers
Invitations: The Keeping Room
Gown: Anne Barge, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Alfred Sung, Bella Bridesmaids
Hair and makeup: Verde Beauty Studio
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Band: Rewind Band
Honeymoon: Italy
