W.O.W.: Lauren Regner & Micah Smith
Wedding of the Week:
March 23, 2018
Photographer: Brandon O’Neal Photography
Ceremony: Audubon Tea Room Sea Lion Exhibit
Reception and caterer: Audubon Tea Room
Cake: La Louisiane Bakery
Florist: Beth’s Flowers
Invitations: Paper ‘N Things
Bridal gown: Allure, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon
Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers/Saunders Lux Jeweler
Hair and makeup: Glam on Location
Videographer: Wildfire Cinematography
Band: Bucktown All-Stars
Honeymoon: Italy and Croatia
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!