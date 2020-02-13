W.O.W.: Lauren Regner & Micah Smith

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

March 23, 2018

Photographer: Brandon O’Neal Photography

Ceremony: Audubon Tea Room Sea Lion Exhibit

Reception and caterer: Audubon Tea Room

Cake: La Louisiane Bakery

Florist: Beth’s Flowers

Invitations: Paper ‘N Things

Bridal gown: Allure, Blush Formal & Bridal Salon

Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers/Saunders Lux Jeweler

Hair and makeup: Glam on Location

Videographer: Wildfire Cinematography

Band: Bucktown All-Stars

Honeymoon: Italy and Croatia

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!