W.O.W.: Kaylen Rabalais & Caleb Thornton
Wedding of the Week:
Kaylen Rabalais & Caleb Thornton
February 7, 2020
Ceremony: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Reception: Addis Community Center
Coordinator: Shawn Tassin
Decorator: Elaine Hauer
Caterer: Riverside Specialty Meats & Seafood
Cake: Baking on the Bayou
Invitations: Bella Grace Paper & Gifts
Bridal gown: Essence of Australia, Town & Country Bridal
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: Rush Hair Salon
Makeup: Jenna Kelley and Marissa Mizell
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Band: ThreeThirtySeven Band
Live artist: Torregrossa Fine Art