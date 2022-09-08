W.O.W.: Kalli Roberts & Chandler Johnson
Wedding of the Week
Kalli Roberts & Chandler Johnson
March 12, 2022
Ceremony & reception: LSU Burden Museum & Gardens
Caterer: Unique Cuisine Catering
Cake: Mary Beth Armstrong/Nannette Mayhall Cakes
Florist: Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts
Bridal gown: Theia Bridal, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Jenny Yoo, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers
Hair: SOHO Boutique Salon
Makeup: Abby Manuel
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Entertainment: ESounds Entertainment
Other vendors: Rachel Reese (strings for ceremony)