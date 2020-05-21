W.O.W.: Gabrielle Sanchez & Jamie Tutko

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

December 7, 2018

Photographer: Brittany Bruce Photography

Ceremony and reception: Le Fleur De Lis Reception Hall and Catering

Caterer: Le Fleur De Lis Reception Hall and Catering

Cake: Kayla Bruce Cupcakes

Florist: Bride herself

Invitations: Zazzle

Bridal gown: Provinas, Bridal Boutique of Baton Rouge

Bridesmaid dresses: Bridal Boutique of Baton Rouge

Rings: International Diamond Center, Tampa/ Ramsey’s Diamond Jewelers, New Orleans

Hair: A Pristine Beauty

Makeup: Glam on Location

Videographer: Wildfire Cinematography

Entertainment: Premier Sound Services

Honeymoon: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

