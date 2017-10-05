W.O.W.: Claire Dillard & Taylor Harrell

RILEY BIENVENU
WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

May 27, 2016

Photographer and videographer: Brian Pavlich, Pavlich Photography

Ceremony location: St. Jude Catholic Church

Reception venue: Country Club of Louisiana

Coordinator: Kate Cook, KBCook Weddings

Caterer: Country Club of Louisiana

Cake: Ambrosia

Florist: Billy Heroman’s

Invitations: Kathryn Podorsky, Della Carta Studio

Bridal gown: Bustle

Bridesmaid dresses: Bella Bridesmaid

Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Hair: Rigsby Frederick Salon

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Band/Entertainment: Rewind

Honeymoon: Playa Mujeres

