W.O.W.: Charlotte Baker & Matt Moss

JORDAN LAHAYE
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week: December 17, 2016

Photographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography

Ceremony location: First Presbyterian Church

Reception venue: Baton Rouge Country Club

Coordinator: Lauren Fournerat

Caterer: Baton Rouge Country Club

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Liancarlo, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaids dresses: Jenny Yoo, Wedding Belles

Ring: Barker’s Antique Jewelry

Hair: Rachel Eggie, House of Eggie

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Entertainment: Escalade Showband

Honeymoon: Cancun, Mexico

