W.O.W.: Caroline Robinson + Eric Francis

INREGISTER STAFF
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

March 20, 2017

Photographer: Natalie S. Miller Photography

Ceremony and reception: Mount Hope Plantation

Coordinator: Lisa Anne, Mount Hope Plantation

Caterer: Mount Hope Plantation

Cake: Ann Guissinger and Lisa Redmond

Florist: Lea, A Cottage Path

Invitations: Reagan Rupard, Southpaw

Bridal gown: Stella York

Rings: Diamonds Direct Dallas

Hair and makeup: House of Eggie

Entertainment: Rusty Yates Band

Honeymoon: Italy

