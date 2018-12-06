W.O.W.: Caroline Robinson + Eric Francis
Wedding of the Week:
March 20, 2017
Photographer: Natalie S. Miller Photography
Ceremony and reception: Mount Hope Plantation
Coordinator: Lisa Anne, Mount Hope Plantation
Caterer: Mount Hope Plantation
Cake: Ann Guissinger and Lisa Redmond
Florist: Lea, A Cottage Path
Invitations: Reagan Rupard, Southpaw
Bridal gown: Stella York
Rings: Diamonds Direct Dallas
Hair and makeup: House of Eggie
Entertainment: Rusty Yates Band
Honeymoon: Italy
