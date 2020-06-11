W.O.W.: Caroline Bevan & Ethan Vesling

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| WEDDINGS

Wedding of the Week:

December 21, 2019

Photographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography

Ceremony and reception: Baton Rouge Country Club

Coordinator: Beverly Walker

Caterer: Baton Rouge Country Club

Cake: Sweet Impressions Bakery

Florist: Rickey Heroman’s Florist

Rentals: Olinde Event Rentals

Invitations: Paper N Things

Bridal gown: Monique Lhullier Vintage Collection, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Long black dresses of their choice

Rings: Wilson Jewelers, Dothan, Alabama

Hair: Dewayne Mercer, Mercer Studio

Makeup: Amy Thornton

Videographer: Lipari Films

Band: The Tip Tops

Honeymoon: The Ritz Carlton, Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

