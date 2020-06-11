W.O.W.: Caroline Bevan & Ethan Vesling
Wedding of the Week:
December 21, 2019
Photographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography
Ceremony and reception: Baton Rouge Country Club
Coordinator: Beverly Walker
Caterer: Baton Rouge Country Club
Cake: Sweet Impressions Bakery
Florist: Rickey Heroman’s Florist
Rentals: Olinde Event Rentals
Invitations: Paper N Things
Bridal gown: Monique Lhullier Vintage Collection, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Long black dresses of their choice
Rings: Wilson Jewelers, Dothan, Alabama
Hair: Dewayne Mercer, Mercer Studio
Makeup: Amy Thornton
Videographer: Lipari Films
Band: The Tip Tops
Honeymoon: The Ritz Carlton, Waikiki Beach, Hawaii
