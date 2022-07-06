W.O.W.: Carly Hubbard & Justin Duhon

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| WEDDINGS
Ashleigh Jayne Photography

Wedding of the Week:

Carly Hubbard & Justin Duhon

December 18, 2021

Ceremony & reception: Nottoway Plantation

Coordinator: Angela Marie Events

Cake: Sweet Stirrings

Florist: Angela Marie Events

Invitations: Paperwhite Stationery Boutique

Bridal gown: Allison Webb, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Amsale, Bella Bridesmaids

Hair: Eggie Salon Studio

Makeup: Marissa Mizell Artistry

Videographer: Montoto Productions

Honeymoon: Antigua

Other vendors: Alpha Lit Baton Rouge, Element, AFX PRO