W.O.W.: Bristen Witty & John Paul Thevenot
Wedding of the Week: January 16, 2016
Photographer: Carolynn Seibert Photography
Ceremony location: Annadele’s Plantation
Reception venue: Annadele’s Plantation
Coordinator: Julie Mealer, Annadele’s Plantation
Caterer: Chef Ronald Bonnette, Anadele’s Plantation
Cake: Baum’s Fine Pastries
Florist: Poppy & Mint
Invitations: Printable Press
Bridal gown: BHLDN
Ring: Robert Roth Jewelers
Hair: Verde Beauty
Makeup: Verde Beauty
Entertainment: Menckology Music
Honeymoon: Charleston, South Carolina
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!