Toast to the happy couple: Choosing a signature wedding cocktail

It’s finally wedding season, and we’re ready to celebrate. One of the best ways to keep celebrations personal is with fresh and fun signature cocktails, perfect for summer. These drinks not only offer the bride and groom a unique chance to display their personalities and preferences, but also serve as a clever way to save money in lieu of an open bar. So for the sake of choosing cocktails that are just as memorable as the toast, we met with local mixologist Grace Reames for some drinks that embody summer lovin’ in a glass.

“When it comes to wedding planning, the bar is an extremely important detail,” says Reames. “In years past, people have thought of an open bar as the best way to go. However, offering select beer and wine and a signature cocktail or two seems to be the new norm.”

In terms of choosing a cocktail, it’s best to keep it simple, but with a twist. Reames suggests offering a cocktail the two enjoy as a couple, with a wedding-themed name like “Marry Me Mojito.” Or if the bride and groom can’t seem to agree on one drink, it can be fun to offer his and hers versions of a similar drink–think a blood orange vodka lemonade served alongside a bourbon lemonade with a dash of Pimm’s and a citrus garnish.

Marry Me Mojito

1/2 oz. simple syrup

1/2 oz. lime juice

Mint leaves (to muddle and garnish)

1/4 cup blueberries

2 oz. white rum (suggested brands: Brugal & Bacardi)

1 1/2 oz. Sprite

1 lime, halved and sliced

In a tall glass, pour in simple syrup and lime juice, then add and muddle mint leaves and blueberries. Add rum and Sprite. Stir and pour over ice in a highball or Collins glass and garnish.

The Main Squeeze

2 parts fresh squeezed lemonade

1 part Pimm’s

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Lemon for garnish

Combine bourbon, lemonade, and Pimm’s. Shake and add simple syrup. Stir until syrup is mixed in with other liquid. Pour over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with lemon.

Said Yes Spritzer

1 part St. Germain

1 part prosecco (suggested brand: La Marca & Mionetto)

2 parts cranberry juice

1/2 oz. lemon juice

Splash of club soda

Lemon peel to garnish

Combine St. Germain, prosecco, cranberry and lemon juices. Shake and top with club soda. Pour into martini glass or Champagne flute. Garnish with lemon peel.

Although cocktails can be both creative and refreshing, it’s important to remember that liquor isn’t for everyone, and it’s still customary to offer beer, wine and Champagne. “It wouldn’t be a proper celebration without a Champagne toast to the happy couple,” says Reames. To make sure every adult guest is satisfied, Reames advises offering a red and white wine, as well as the wedding party’s favorite two or three types of beer. As far as the bubbly goes, Reames suggests serving Domaine Chandon Brut during the reception, and Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label for the wedding toast.

