Spotted: Custom wreath sashes allow couples to tie the knot in more ways than one | By Ryn Lakvold -

The signature Fig & Dove wreath sashes are a front door staple among Southern women. And now, they have made their way to weddings.

On a bridal bouquet, the monogrammed sash is a sophisticated final touch. Brides can customize them with their initials, new last name or family crest. Following the “I dos,” the sash becomes a thoughtful addition to the newlyweds’ home, creating a keepsake for them to display for years to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fig & Dove (@figanddove)

For more information on Fig and Dove’s monogrammed wreath sashes, visit the store’s website here.