Courtesy Fig & Dove.

Spotted: Custom wreath sashes allow couples to tie the knot in more ways than one

|
By
-

The signature Fig & Dove wreath sashes are a front door staple among Southern women. And now, they have made their way to weddings.

On a bridal bouquet, the monogrammed sash is a sophisticated final touch. Brides can customize them with their initials, new last name or family crest. Following the “I dos,” the sash becomes a thoughtful addition to the newlyweds’ home, creating a keepsake for them to display for years to come.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fig & Dove (@figanddove)

For more information on Fig and Dove’s monogrammed wreath sashes, visit the store’s website here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Wedding of the Week: Claire...

Claire Fisher and Christian Hebert were married on June 7, 2024 at St. George Catholic

Past inRegister cover couples reflect...

From china to coffee machines, creating a wedding registry can be daunting. Three past inRegister

Piece of Cake: Baton Rouge...

From traditional to anything but, Baton Rouge bakeries make choosing sweet treats for your wedding

From the Editor: Let’s Go,...

Before we started planning my bachelorette trip, I had one non-negotiable: My mom was coming. I

The Night Before: How to...

Event designer Angela DiVincenti Babin dishes on her tips for ensuring the event is a

TRENDING STORIES