Signature Wedding: Maggie LeBlanc and Charles Gladney

November 10, 2018

“Charles and I started dating in high school, and even grew up on the same street in Bocage,” says Maggie. “We both moved away for college but eventually made our way back home to Baton Rouge. It was so special for us to be able to have our wedding in our hometown, and for us to share our favorite place with our friends from out of town.”

Before guests were treated to a full menu of seafood, charbroiled oysters and, of course, Superior Grill margaritas, they witnessed the couple’s intimate ceremony on Baton Rouge Country Club’s manicured course.

“We spend a lot of Sundays on the golf course, Charles playing and me driving the cart, which is why we chose to get married outside on the golf green at BRCC,” explains Maggie. “Despite the chilly weather, it ended up being a gorgeous afternoon, and the most perfect setting for our wedding.”

Photography: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography

Ceremony and reception: Baton Rouge Country Club

Coordinator: Leslie Campbell

Caterer: Baton Rouge Country Club

Cake: Amazing Cakes

Florist: Rickey Heroman’s Florist

Rentals: Doug Olinde

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Anne Barge, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Lula Kate, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers

Hair: Soho Boutique Salon

Makeup: Olga Longoria/Abby Manuel

Videographer: Nathan Willis Wedding Films

Band: Az Izz

Honeymoon: Sugar Beach, St. Lucia

