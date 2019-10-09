Signature Wedding: Maggie LeBlanc and Charles Gladney
November 10, 2018
“Charles and I started dating in high school, and even grew up on the same street in Bocage,” says Maggie. “We both moved away for college but eventually made our way back home to Baton Rouge. It was so special for us to be able to have our wedding in our hometown, and for us to share our favorite place with our friends from out of town.”
Before guests were treated to a full menu of seafood, charbroiled oysters and, of course, Superior Grill margaritas, they witnessed the couple’s intimate ceremony on Baton Rouge Country Club’s manicured course.
“We spend a lot of Sundays on the golf course, Charles playing and me driving the cart, which is why we chose to get married outside on the golf green at BRCC,” explains Maggie. “Despite the chilly weather, it ended up being a gorgeous afternoon, and the most perfect setting for our wedding.”
Photography: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography
Ceremony and reception: Baton Rouge Country Club
Coordinator: Leslie Campbell
Caterer: Baton Rouge Country Club
Cake: Amazing Cakes
Florist: Rickey Heroman’s Florist
Rentals: Doug Olinde
Invitations: The Keeping Room
Bridal gown: Anne Barge, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Lula Kate, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers
Hair: Soho Boutique Salon
Makeup: Olga Longoria/Abby Manuel
Videographer: Nathan Willis Wedding Films
Band: Az Izz
Honeymoon: Sugar Beach, St. Lucia
