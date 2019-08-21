Signature Wedding: Kirby Gladden & Fred Mittnacht
May 12, 2018
Photography: Paul Johnson Photography
Ceremony and reception: Western Green, Rosemary Beach
Coordinator: It’s a Shore Thing
Caterer: Townsend Catering
Cake: Confections on the Coast
Florist: Florals by the Sea
Invitations: Paper n Things
Bridal gown: Liancarlo, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Watters, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Robert Roth Jewelers
Hair: Beth Washington
Makeup: Abby Manuel
Videographer: Josh Kidd
Band: Simply Irresistible
Honeymoon: South Africa
