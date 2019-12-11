Signature Wedding: Katherine Alch and Myles Roberts

June 22, 2018

“Myles and I met in college,” explains Katherine. “We were just friends at first, but then he asked me to be his date to a Kappa Alpha party on my 21st birthday. The rest is history! We were married 6 years later.”

Planning their big day in Baton Rouge from their new, out of town home, the couple enlisted the help of planner Kate Cook of KBCook Weddings, who Katherine says was the key to bringing her vision to life.

“It’s hard to choose one favorite part of our wedding,” she says. “I would have to say it’s a toss up between our amazing band and the second line we did from De La Ronde Hall to Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s with our guests to end the night. A year later, people are still telling us how much fun our big day was.”

Photography: Sarah Ward Photography

Ceremony: St. George Catholic Church

Reception: De La Ronde Hall

Coordinator: KBCook Weddings

Caterer: Ruffino’s

Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery

Florist: Kristine Nastasi Designs

Rentals: Event Rental

Invitations: American Printing

Bridal gown: Rita Vinieris, I Do Bridal Couture

Bridesmaid dresses: Alfred Sung, Bella Bridesmaids

Rings: McCary’s Jewelers

Hair: Salon Dolce Vita

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Videographer: Carriage Films

Band: Phat Hat

Honeymoon: Great Exuma Island, Bahamas

