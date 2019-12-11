Signature Wedding: Katherine Alch and Myles Roberts
June 22, 2018
“Myles and I met in college,” explains Katherine. “We were just friends at first, but then he asked me to be his date to a Kappa Alpha party on my 21st birthday. The rest is history! We were married 6 years later.”
Planning their big day in Baton Rouge from their new, out of town home, the couple enlisted the help of planner Kate Cook of KBCook Weddings, who Katherine says was the key to bringing her vision to life.
“It’s hard to choose one favorite part of our wedding,” she says. “I would have to say it’s a toss up between our amazing band and the second line we did from De La Ronde Hall to Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s with our guests to end the night. A year later, people are still telling us how much fun our big day was.”
Photography: Sarah Ward Photography
Ceremony: St. George Catholic Church
Reception: De La Ronde Hall
Coordinator: KBCook Weddings
Caterer: Ruffino’s
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Kristine Nastasi Designs
Rentals: Event Rental
Invitations: American Printing
Bridal gown: Rita Vinieris, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Alfred Sung, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: McCary’s Jewelers
Hair: Salon Dolce Vita
Makeup: Olga Longoria
Videographer: Carriage Films
Band: Phat Hat
Honeymoon: Great Exuma Island, Bahamas
