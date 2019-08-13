Signature Wedding: Kaitlyn Anton and Matthew Skapura
June 23, 2018
Photography: Eye Wander Photo
Ceremony: Istrouma Baptist Church
Reception and caterer: Baton Rouge Country Club
Coordinator: Leslie Campbell
Cake: The Ambrosia Bakery
Florist: Rickey Heroman’s Florist
Rentals: Chair Couture NOLA/Event Rental/BBJ Linen/Luminous Events
Invitations: Paper n Things
Bridal gown: Galia Lahav Couture, I Do Bridal Couture
Bridesmaid dresses: Hailey Paige, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelery
Hair: Via Veneto Salon
Makeup: Dina Berthelot/Olga Longoria
Videographer: Montoto Productions
Band: Big Night Dynamite
Honeymoon: Royal Sandals, Barbados
