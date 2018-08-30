Signature wedding: Devin Whitehead & Andrew Durdin
October 20, 2017
Photographer: Ashleigh Jayne Photography
Ceremony and reception: The White Magnolia
Coordinator: Angela Marie Events
Caterer: Louisiana Bayou Bistro
Cake: Sweet Maine’s
Florist: Root Floral Design
Invitations: Minted
Bridal gown: Emmaline Bridal, Bustle
Bridesmaid dresses: Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Hair: Shanna Dixon, La Belle Salon
Makeup: Natalie Cogan, About Face of Mandeville
Videographer: Cole Sullivan
Entertainment: Geaux Live
Honeymoon: Savannah, Georgia/Charleston, South Carolina
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!