Signature Wedding: Bailey Landry and Brady Domangue

November 24, 2018

Photography: Jessica Brenner Photography

Ceremony: St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux

Reception and caterer: Foundry on the Bayou

Cake: Cindy’s Cakes of Chackbay

Florist: Connie Ledet

Invitations: Zazzle

Bridal gown: Venus Bridal, Bridal Boutique

Bridesmaid dresses: The Dessy Group

Rings: World of Jewels by Panie

Hair: Ambiance Salon

Makeup: Jenna Kelley/Kimberly Moran

Videographer: Carriage Films

Band: Party @ Joe’s

Honeymoon: Thailand

Read the full 2019-2020 inRegister Weddings issue online by clicking here.