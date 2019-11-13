Signature Wedding: Bailey Landry and Brady Domangue
November 24, 2018
Photography: Jessica Brenner Photography
Ceremony: St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux
Reception and caterer: Foundry on the Bayou
Cake: Cindy’s Cakes of Chackbay
Florist: Connie Ledet
Invitations: Zazzle
Bridal gown: Venus Bridal, Bridal Boutique
Bridesmaid dresses: The Dessy Group
Rings: World of Jewels by Panie
Hair: Ambiance Salon
Makeup: Jenna Kelley/Kimberly Moran
Videographer: Carriage Films
Band: Party @ Joe’s
Honeymoon: Thailand
Read the full 2019-2020 inRegister Weddings issue online by clicking here.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!