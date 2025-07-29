Red is trending for weddings. Will engaged couples say ‘I Do’ to the color of love? | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Red is undoubtedly the color of love. However, when it comes to weddings, the color has been put on the back burner in favor of soft, pastel shades. But the moody color is making a comeback as a popular accent hue for planners, coordinators and engaged couples alike.

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld recently embraced the hue for her wedding to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (scroll through the post above), incorporating red taper candles and red floral bundles atop tables, while keeping the rest of the décor crisp in a black and white color scheme. And what about the traditional Italian wedding cake (called millefoglie, which translates to “a thousand layers,” in case you were wondering), covered in red berries that we are seeing everywhere?

While new and slightly scary for some, the romantic color trend in wedding styling all makes sense. Red and maroon have been having a moment in fashion for a while now. And it has found its way into interior design, especially with the unexpected red theory made famous on TikTok, which claims a pop of red can instantly improve the look of a space.

Everything is connected in the design world, and high-design weddings and events are no exception. Katie Jacob, owner of Bougie Backdrops, agrees that she’s starting to see the trend trickle down south as well. Starting her business two years ago, she says she initially only received requests for neutral or very subtle color palettes, mainly featuring whites and greens.

“I think brides were intimidated by color before,” Jacob says. “But I’ve begun getting requests for bolder tones, like reds and purples. Brides are beginning to structure weddings around their personality, and becoming more confident in who they are, rather than just doing what has always been done.”

Jacob emphasizes just how romantic red is. “It’s the color of love,” she says. “And my books are full for fall with richer colors, especially compared to what we were seeing before.”

As of late, people love the drama when it comes to event design, and a moody, deep-hued color palette can definitely do the trick. “The dramatic entrances, visual effects, rich colors and everything bold are becoming huge in the wedding and event spaces,” Jacob says. “It’s not just a wedding for the bride and groom, but an experience for the guests. I challenge coordinators, planners, venues and more to continue to push couples to think forward, because these are trends that people will continue to build on.”