Past inRegister cover couples reflect on their wedding registries and what they would pick today | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

From china to coffee machines, creating a wedding registry can be daunting. Three past inRegister Weddings cover couples dish on the items they use most, what they would register for today and their advice for a successful marriage.

Lauren Bailey & Steele Pollard

September 6, 2008

17 years

What is one item you registered for that you still use today?

One of my favorites is our daily china, everyday ware from Juliska. It always makes me smile for multiple reasons. We registered for it through Custom Linens, and one of my husband’s best friends, Capucine and David Gooding, happen to be the owners and designers of Juliska. When you shop locally and keep things personal, you cherish the objects even more.

What would you register for if you were registering in 2025?

I am not sure how different things are now, but I know I would register locally. When you shop locally, you make a difference in so many people’s lives—extra well wishes of wedding bliss from the community, in a way.

What is your best marriage advice?

I think it is important to evolve and keep talking about family, dreams and goals. I truly cherish our family dinners at home. Sitting around the table together with our children is simple, but it provides memories we can continue to create and cherish.

Rachel Eggie & Micah Gibbs

September 15, 2018

7 years

What is one item you registered for that you still use today?

Our Nespresso machine. It was one of those gifts that felt a little extra at the time, but now we use it every single morning!

What would you register for if you were registering in 2025?

A cordless Dyson vacuum. It’s worth the hype. I would also register for everyday dishes that make you excited to set the table.

What is your best marriage advice?

Make time for each other. It doesn’t have to be big or fancy, but staying connected in the busy seasons makes all the difference. And, most importantly, keep God first. Letting faith guide your marriage gives it a foundation that can weather anything.

Sarah Beth Saffell & Hayden Fronterhouse

December 16, 2023

1 1/2 years

What is one item you registered for that you still use today?

My Bitossi “Rose” dinner plates, along with the other pieces that complete the set. They’re my most-used registry item by far. These have made everyday meals feel more special. I know they will continue to be well-loved as our family grows.

What would you register for if you were registering in 2025?

A coffee maker. I forgot to register for one, but thankfully, we were gifted one, and now we use it multiple times a day.

What is your best marriage advice?

Always look for ways to serve each other and be intentional about tuning into each other’s needs. Small acts of thoughtfulness go a long way. Also, learning to laugh at each other’s quirks makes everything more fun and helps keep things light.